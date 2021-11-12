Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Director Sells 42,247 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of URG opened at $2.05 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $422.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

