Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $12,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $6.02 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Usio in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

