Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $973,981.80 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $973,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $253.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $920.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $276.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

