Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $221,176.56 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96.

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

Shares of ZEN opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.81.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $2,248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 120.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

