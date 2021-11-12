Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$218.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $103.84 and a 52 week high of $142.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

