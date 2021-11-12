Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.27

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.27 and traded as high as C$173.03. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$169.87, with a volume of 882,066 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.93.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The company has a market cap of C$29.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.32.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.