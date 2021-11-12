Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.65 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,234. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,725 shares of company stock worth $14,525,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.