Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,886. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
