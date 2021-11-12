Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,886. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integral Ad Science stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

