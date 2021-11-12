Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

IDN traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,595. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.82. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 1,534.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Intellicheck worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.