Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $27.12

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $25.00. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.

IFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

