Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $27.12

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $25.00. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 1,053 shares traded.
IFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
