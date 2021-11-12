InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is focused on securing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics markets as it aims to become a leading developer of technology solutions for the mobile industry and IoT. The licensing agreement with Xiaomi underscores its portfolio strength across several key technologies related to cellular wireless. It is poised to gain from future growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout. However, high research and development costs strain InterDigital’s margins. Its policy of acquiring companies adds to integration risks. Stiff competition and an uncertain macroeconomic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic might hinder its momentum to some extent.”

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

IDCC opened at $72.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

