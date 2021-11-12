Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

