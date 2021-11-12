International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $113.48 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.