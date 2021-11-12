International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

IAG opened at GBX 167.38 ($2.19) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.54. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.