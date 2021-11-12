International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Down 2.6%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

