International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.69 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.