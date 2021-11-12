International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Head-To-Head Comparison

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Riskified has a consensus price target of $32.13, indicating a potential upside of 74.88%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Money Express.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.78 $33.78 million $1.11 14.84 Riskified $169.74 million 17.06 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 46.69% 17.66% Riskified N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Money Express beats Riskified on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

