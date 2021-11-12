International Paper to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

