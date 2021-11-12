International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Tower Hill Mines’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.57. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 1,129,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.