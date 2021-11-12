Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$18.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

