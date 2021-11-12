inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get inTEST alerts:

INTT opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in inTEST by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 131,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.