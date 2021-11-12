Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Intrusion has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intrusion stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Intrusion worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

