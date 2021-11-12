Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $350.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

