Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 43.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $350.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

