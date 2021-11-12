Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 9,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 71,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49.

