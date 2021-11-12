Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Danimer Scientific worth $131,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 18.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100.

DNMR opened at $17.60 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

