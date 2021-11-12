Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $137,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter worth $29,000. 30.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

