Invesco Ltd. Has $150.25 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $150,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 116,296.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $82,620,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 123,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

