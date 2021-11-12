Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.86% of Wingstop worth $134,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 28.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $25,177,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING opened at $171.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average is $161.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.