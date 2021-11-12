Invesco Ltd. Purchases 161,872 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $125,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $201.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.81. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.93 and a 52-week high of $202.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

