Invesco Ltd. Purchases 211,112 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $143,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Masco stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.