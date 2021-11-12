Invesco Ltd. Purchases 95,755 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of Quest Diagnostics worth $129,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $68,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

