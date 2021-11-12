Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 1,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

