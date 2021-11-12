Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

11/9/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $32.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/3/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/26/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy targets strong oil production over the long term and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. The company’s operation in Delaware has expanded due to its all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in five high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past year, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind. Volatile commodity prices and how it will trade in future can impact business.”

NYSE DVN opened at $42.72 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

