Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Shares of KPLT opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25. Katapult has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

