IoT Chain Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002006 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090597 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.