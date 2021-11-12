Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

