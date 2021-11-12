IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New $5.87 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF comprises about 3.5% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.74% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000.

RTH opened at $190.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average of $177.48. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $193.01.

