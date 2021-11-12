IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. ExlService comprises 2.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.39 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.