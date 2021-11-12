IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 518 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 314.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,212 shares of company stock worth $7,628,916 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.