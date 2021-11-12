iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 129,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,009 shares.The stock last traded at $129.09 and had previously closed at $129.68.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

