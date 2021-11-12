iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 129,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,057,009 shares.The stock last traded at $129.09 and had previously closed at $129.68.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.60.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
