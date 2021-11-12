iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shares traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.86 and last traded at $128.87. 2,343,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,062,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.60.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.