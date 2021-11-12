iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

DGRO stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $54.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

