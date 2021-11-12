iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $54.17.

