iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 391,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,313,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $63.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $56.92 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

