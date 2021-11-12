iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $111.82 and last traded at $112.39. 271,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 399,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.