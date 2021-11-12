iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,175 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

