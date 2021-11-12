iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.69% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 155.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

