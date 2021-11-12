iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.84

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.84 and last traded at $188.98, with a volume of 7607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 150,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

