IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ISO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,285. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87). On average, analysts predict that IsoPlexis will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

