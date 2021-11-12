IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ISO stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,285. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43.
IsoPlexis Company Profile
IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.
